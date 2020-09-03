A woman has been sentenced to 38 months in prison for stealing from a "vulnerable" pensioner in Doncaster.

Nicola Pratt, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary at Sheffield Crown Court on Saturday 29 August.

The court heard how Pratt befriended the 90-year-old victim on the morning of Saturday 6 June in a shop in the Balby Bridge area of Doncaster, offering to help the woman home with her shopping.

When they arrived at the victim's home, Pratt entered the property despite the victim asking her not to. Pratt was then left alone in the living room, before eventually leaving.

Later that day, the victim's carer discovered that £780 in cash and two ornaments were missing.The investigating officer, PC Nicola Blewitt said: