Report by Katie Oscroft

Parents of children with autism say they're angry over claims online sellers are trying to make money out of 'sunflower' lanyards.

The lanyards are given away free on request at a variety of venues to indicate that someone has a hidden disability.

They are designed to act as a discreet sign to staff that additional help may be required.

But there are concerns that unscrupulous sellers are profiteering by marketing them through online shops for up to £30.