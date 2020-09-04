Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager from Lincolnshire who has been missing for 40 days.

Fifteen-year-old Hoang Nguyen was reported missing from North Hykeham on July 26.

It is believed he may have travelled to London, but police say he could be in Leicestershire, Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson said: "We are extremely concerned for Hoang especially given his young age and the length of time he has now been missing for."