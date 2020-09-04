Eight teens arrested in crackdown on thefts of high-end cars in Sheffield

Eight teenagers suspected of stealing high performance cars have been arrested in a series of raids in Sheffield.

The group, aged 14 to 17, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle, burglary and other related offences.

It comes after raids on 10 addresses in Parson Cross on Thursday and follows burglaries in across the city, including in Shiregreen, Parson Cross, Broomhill, Crookes and Fulwood.Det Sgt Lee Corker said: “The operation focused on tackling a group of individuals suspected of being involved in a conspiracy to commit burglaries in Sheffield, namely stealing high value cars with keys stolen from inside residential properties."All eight suspects have been bailed.Det Sgt Corker added: “Burglary has a profound impact on victims - we know that - and we’re committed to finding those who are responsible for such crimes."