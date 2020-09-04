By Chris Dawkes

This weekend Kalvin Phillips could make his international debut for England.

The 24-year-old has been called into Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

It caps an incredible rise for a footballer who has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League.

As Phillips gets to know his new teammates at St George's Park – the national performance centre in Burton – back home in Leeds his family are talking to Calendar about the young man who excelled at basketball at a young age, but is now slamming opponents as one of the country's best defensive midfield players.

At Phillips' home in the Farnley area of Leeds his girlfriend Ashleigh, mum Lindsay, grandma Val and best friend Liam sit around the dinner table exchanging stories about Kalvin from his schooldays to the moment he received the call from Gareth Southgate telling him to report for duty with the national team.

If Phillips makes his debut this weekend he'll be the first Leeds player to wear the Three Lions on his chest since Alan Smith in 2004.

That itself says everything about the upward trajectory of not only Phillips but his club team too.

Phillips was instrumental in Leeds' promotion back to the Premier League after a 16 year hiatus.

He'll expect to line up for their first game against Liverpool a week tomorrow.

By which time he could already be a full England international.

Quite an achievement for, as his mum calls him, "a nice lad" from Leeds.