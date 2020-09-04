Video report by Emma Wilkinson

Business owners in Lincolnshire have expressed their disappointment at missing out on a grant scheme that was in such high demand it closed an hour after opening.

In July, the government announced £20 million in funding to help small and medium-sized businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Lincolnshire was allocated £735,000 and grants of between £1,000 and £3,000 were available to support businesses with COVID-19 recovery projects, including for use on new equipment and technology or to access specialist advice.

Businesses in the county had been asked to register their interest from 9am yesterday but within one hour over 400 expressions of interest were received. Business Lincolnshire said on its website: "this number alone would significantly exceed the total value of grants available, even if only a proportion of them submitted a full application. The decision has therefore been made to close the grant for applications."

Robert Baldwin runs the Snack Shack coffee shop and beach huts in Mablethorpe Credit: ITV News

It was a blow for Robert Baldwin, who planned to apply for a grant when he returned home from work. He runs the Snack Shack coffee shop and beach huts in Mablethorpe and had hoped that a grant might help him fund aspects of his recovery plans, including offering beach-front weddings.

"We've already had so much to deal with - lockdown, then storm damage to the beach huts, and we have a water mains leak and drainage issues that we're waiting for the council to fix. There are times when I think I might just pack it in but we've been here ten years and we've put so much into this part of the promenade so I don't want to give up."

Louise White owns Beebees dress shop Credit: ITV News

Louise White, who owns Beebees dress shop, felt the 'first come, first serve' process for expressions of interest was unfair.

She said: "We would have loved to apply for the government grant as our business has come to a stop due to Covid19. All our event dressing has been cancelled, any prom dresses we had put aside were cancelled and people expected their money back.

"We were just about to launch our micro wedding package when lock down hit and a grant would have helped with relaunch, the website, contactless payment equipment and general advice to help our business stay on the high street among other things. It feels like a kick in the teeth that our application won't even be considered because we weren't next to the computer at 9am."

Economy portfolio holder at Lincolnshire County Council, Councillor Colin Davie, said it was a similar picture in other areas of the country that launched the kickstarting grant scheme yesterday and that the government will be made aware of how oversubscribed it is.