Lockdown struggles explored in first online Hull Freedom Festival

Video report by Jonathan Brown

A new photography exhibition depicting life in lockdown for families in Hull will form part of Freedom Festival in Hull.

The Lockdown Doorsteps series was commissioned by The Warren Youth Project, which supports under 25s in Hull with everything from employability skills to food parcels.

Around 50 families will feature in the online exhibition including 26-year-old Megan Brown, who spoke to ITV Calendar about having to skip meals in order to feed her children at one stage during the lockdown.

Megan Brown was photographed as part of the Lockdown Doorsteps project. Credit: Jason Shipley

Lockdown Doorsteps will feature as part of the first online-only Freedom Festival, which will see dozens of videos, interactive art installations, talks and performances go live on a website and app until Sunday.