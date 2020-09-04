Man jailed for killing Humberside PCSO partner in row over drinking

A man has been jailed for killing his partner – a Humberside PCSO – following a row over her drinking.

Edward Scott was sentenced to six years in prison after he admitted the manslaughter of 56-year-old Carole Forth at their home in Woodhall Street, east Hull, on December 23, 2018.

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert, of Humberside Police, said: “Carole was a valued and dedicated officer who continues to be greatly missed by her colleagues and the community she served.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who are being supported by our teams.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard the couple had been in a relationship for 30 years, but both had issues.Ms Forth struggled with alcohol and just two weeks before her death had dischargedherself from hospital after overdosing on painkillers and alcohol.

Scott was said to have told her she had "ruined Christmas" because of her drinking before the incident.

He shook her by the neck, causing fatal injuries, but when police arrived Scott told officers he had found her unresponsive after he left her at home to deliver Christmas presents.However, he later admitted what had happened to one of Ms Forth's sisters.The court heard Scott was suffering a "depressive episode" when he attacked herJudge Roger Thomas, QC, accepted that while he did not intend to kill his partner, he intended to cause her some harm.He said: "It is clear that you were annoyed at her drinking you grabbed her by the neck and shook her."You didn't intend for her to die. Nevertheless, you did take her life and that deserves punishment."