Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Northallerton

A woman has died after being struck by a lorry in Northallerton.

The incident happened on Brompton Road, near Kwik Fit, at around 12 noon today (Friday 4 September 2020).

Police say the family of the woman, who was in her 80s, have been informed and are receiving specialist support following the tragedy.

The driver of the blue Scania lorry, a man aged in his 50s from the Richmond area, is assisting police with their investigation.

Motorists and pedestrians are still advised to avoid the area until further notice.