More than 30 fire fighters have been tackling a huge fire in Howden near Goole in East Yorkshire.

Seven fire appliances were called to the blaze at an industrial estate on Boothferry Road shortly before 10am on Saturday morning.

Thick plumes of black smoke could been seen over the M62 and for miles around. Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.