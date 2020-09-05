Scunthorpe United Player tests positive for coronavirus

Scunthorpe United football club has confirmed their clash against Port Vale will go ahead on Saturday despite a player testing positive for coronavirus.

The club, have not revealed who the player is, but that the positive result was returned during a recent round of Covid-19 testing.

The club issued the following statement on their website on Saturday:

The Club is following all the EFL's COVID-19 protocols and will not name the player in question. We ask that their request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time. In following those protocols, we can also confirm the home Carabao Cup match against Port Vale on Saturday, September 5th will still go ahead as planned. Scunthorpe United

The Iron will host Port Vale in the Carabao Cup first round this afternoon. The game will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.