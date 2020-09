Harrogate, who were promoted to the Football League for the first time ever last month, won 8-7 on penalties at Prenton Park after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.Here's the draw for our local teams in full:

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Bradford City vs Lincoln City

Leeds United vs Hull City

Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley