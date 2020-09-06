Nottinghamshire Police is warning young people and parents about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’ or ‘Nos’, after making a number of arrests connected with its supply.

The warning comes after officers and local authorities have reported finding empty small silver canisters while patrolling in neighbourhoods, especially where young people are known to meet including parks, car parks and other public areas.

Police are increasing patrols in areas where there’s evidence of nitrous oxide use and are working alongside partners, including Nottinghamshire County Council, to raise further awareness of the dangers of inhaling the substance.

The force is also calling for parents to be vigilant for signs that their children may be purchasing the substance online.

A number of arrests have been made in Worksop connected with the supply of nitrous oxide and in parts of Mansfield and Ashfield following increased usage.