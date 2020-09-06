'Laughing Gas' warning to young people and parents after police make a number of arrests
Nottinghamshire Police is warning young people and parents about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’ or ‘Nos’, after making a number of arrests connected with its supply.
The warning comes after officers and local authorities have reported finding empty small silver canisters while patrolling in neighbourhoods, especially where young people are known to meet including parks, car parks and other public areas.
Police are increasing patrols in areas where there’s evidence of nitrous oxide use and are working alongside partners, including Nottinghamshire County Council, to raise further awareness of the dangers of inhaling the substance.
The force is also calling for parents to be vigilant for signs that their children may be purchasing the substance online.
A number of arrests have been made in Worksop connected with the supply of nitrous oxide and in parts of Mansfield and Ashfield following increased usage.
Inhaling nitrous oxide can be dangerous and can lead to loss of blood pressure, heart attack, unconsciousness and can ultimately lead to death. The health risks are likely to be exacerbated if the exposure to the gas is combined with alcohol or other drugs. I’m urging our young people to really think about their actions and the possible consequences