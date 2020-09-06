Tree campaigners protest against Huddersfield road widening plans

Campaigners gathered in Huddersfield to protest at the council's plans to widen the A629 at Edgerton.

A larger gathering had been expected but organisers were warned by police not to have too many people there due to Covid safety concerns.

Kirklees council says the controversial plan to widen one of West Yorkshire's most congested routes will create hundreds of jobs, reduce congestion and improve journey times.

But some of the residents who live alongside the proposed scheme say it will significantly devalue their homes. And they are also opposed to the proposed felling one hundred and twenty-six trees.

Kirklees Council says they will create new woodland and there will be wider environmental benefits.

I would like to reassure local people that the majority of trees being removed will be replaced in the new property boundaries. We will also be offsetting the loss off the original trees by creating a significant new woodland, planting in total over 700 new and more mature trees, improving existing wildlife habitats, as well as making biodiversity improvements at Ainley Top Cllr Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Greener Kirklees

But there are many who remain unconvinced. Here's spokesperson Councillor Andrew Cooper.