Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons are returning to training this week after their squads returned negative Covid-19 test results.

Both clubs had recent games due to coronavirus cases in the respective teams.

Returning to the Betfred Super League, Wakefield are set to face Hull FC on Thursday 10 September, while Catalans play Wigan Warriors on Saturday 12 September.

A Wigan Warriors player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 following their game against Hull KR on Thursday.

Test and Trace analysis has been conducted and no close contacts were identified, in either the Wigan or Hull KR teams. Both teams are undergoing further tests on Monday 7 September.

Both clubs are currently planning to play their scheduled fixtures this week, with Hull KR playing St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 11 September.

Catalans Dragons have been informed of the positive Covid-19 test in the Wigan Warriors camp.