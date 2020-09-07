WATCH: Rachel Bullock reports as Many Whitworth meets her donor's mother.

Five years ago, Mandy Whitworth from Stanley in West Yorkshire was facing almost certain death after being diagnosed with chronic kidney failure. A transplant was her only option.

Her life was saved when she received the organs of 23-year-old, Jordan Steele, who'd died in a cycling accident.

His mother Lozzie Jones from Skegness made sure his organs were donated to others and aside from Mandy, Jordan's organs saved the lives of four other people.

Mandy got the opportunity to thank her donor's family when she travelled to meet Jordan's mum near her new home in Cheshire.

I wanted to come here to say my own thanks in my own way. I can look to the sky and say thank you, but to come to really where he died. I've come back to see his mum and I feel as though I've brought part of him back with me. He's given me that life that I can carry on with my children. Mandy Whitworth

Under the new opt out system, all adults in England agree to become organ donors when they die, unless they have made it known that they do not wish to donate.

