A new foundation is being launched by the Yorkshire-based John Godber Company to support drama school students from Hull and East Yorkshire.

It aims to help young people break into the theatre industry by offering them mentorship, masterclasses, workshops, financial aid and professional experience.

Each year, the foundation will award a small number of students the opportunity to take part in the fund’s programme alongside their degree-level training in the arts, aimed at developing their career.

The Godber Foundation, was started by playwright John Godber’s daughter, Martha.

She said:

The arts are a difficult industry to break into at the best of times, and are now even harder post-Covid. We are hoping that we are able to give the successful candidates a leg up, and help them reach their full potential in theatre. So often doors are closed to people because they don't have the exact skills or network opportunities. Martha Godber, actress

John and Jane Godber have been working with young people in the Hull and East Yorkshire region for over 25 years.

Applications for the foundation are open from Monday 7 September and can be made via the John Godber Company website.

To be eligible you must be a student studying a degree in drama and/or theatre at drama school or university, or have a place to study, and originally be from Hull or East Yorkshire.