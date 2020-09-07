Leeds' Corrie-star Jack P. Shepherd scoops top actor award

The Leeds-born actor Jack P. Shepherd won Best Soap Actor in the TV Choice Awards.

The star enjoyed a double celebration as Coronation Street also scooped the award as Best Soap.

And his Corrie co-star Shelley King - who plays Yasmeen Nazir - made it a treble of trophies by winning the award for Best Soap Actress.

The 24th edition of the annual TV Choice Awards, in which viewers vote for their favourite shows, took place in an online format this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Hosted by radio DJ and critic Simon Mayo, the ceremony was streamed online and broadcast via Greatest Hits Radio, with winners collecting their awards remotely.

Accepting the best soap award via video link, Coronation Street series producer Iain MacLeod said: "The readers of TV Choice are proper telly connoisseurs, so to receive anything at these awards is always great - but to sweep the board is an incredible endorsement of all the graft and grit put in by the whole Coronation Street team."

The Leeds-born actor has been involved in a number of gritty storylines Credit: PA

The TV Choice Awards winners in full

Best actor - Martin Clunes for Doc Martin

Best actress - Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Best daytime show - This Morning

Best reality show - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Best food show - Gordon, Gino And Fred: American Road Trip

Best talent show - The Great British Bake Off

Best factual show - Bradley Walsh And Son: Breaking Dad

Best lifestyle show - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Best comedy show - After Life

Best new drama - White House Farm

Best family drama - Call The Midwife

Best drama series - Peaky Blinders

Best entertainment show - Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Best soap actor - Jack P Shepherd

Best soap actress - Shelley King

Best soap - Coronation Street