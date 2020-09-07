Leeds' Corrie-star Jack P. Shepherd scoops top actor award
The Leeds-born actor Jack P. Shepherd won Best Soap Actor in the TV Choice Awards.
The star enjoyed a double celebration as Coronation Street also scooped the award as Best Soap.
And his Corrie co-star Shelley King - who plays Yasmeen Nazir - made it a treble of trophies by winning the award for Best Soap Actress.
The 24th edition of the annual TV Choice Awards, in which viewers vote for their favourite shows, took place in an online format this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
Hosted by radio DJ and critic Simon Mayo, the ceremony was streamed online and broadcast via Greatest Hits Radio, with winners collecting their awards remotely.
Accepting the best soap award via video link, Coronation Street series producer Iain MacLeod said: "The readers of TV Choice are proper telly connoisseurs, so to receive anything at these awards is always great - but to sweep the board is an incredible endorsement of all the graft and grit put in by the whole Coronation Street team."
The TV Choice Awards winners in full
Best actor - Martin Clunes for Doc Martin
Best actress - Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
Best daytime show - This Morning
Best reality show - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Best food show - Gordon, Gino And Fred: American Road Trip
Best talent show - The Great British Bake Off
Best factual show - Bradley Walsh And Son: Breaking Dad
Best lifestyle show - The Martin Lewis Money Show
Best comedy show - After Life
Best new drama - White House Farm
Best family drama - Call The Midwife
Best drama series - Peaky Blinders
Best entertainment show - Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Best soap actor - Jack P Shepherd
Best soap actress - Shelley King
Best soap - Coronation Street