A man from Lincoln has been charged following a fatal collision in Fenland in Cambridgeshire on Thursday 3 September.

Luke Norton, 31, of Nocton Park Road, Nocton has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Parents, 36-year-old Robert Bateman, known as Bob, and his wife 35-year-old Paula Bateman of Westfield Road, Manea, March died in the head-on collision on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal just after 8pm.

The collision involved a Ford Focus and an Iveco Daily van. Emergency services attended but Mr and Mrs Bateman died at the scene.

Their daughters, 10-year-old Lexi and 18-month old Elizabeth, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital. Lexi suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and Elizabeth suffered minor injuries. Both girls have since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement, Bob and Paula’s family said:

We are utterly devastated by this news. Bob and Paula were much-loved friends to many and will be missed by everyone who knew them. “They were also utterly devoted parents. Bob was a much-loved son and father, while Paula was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother. Family statement

The van driver suffered minor injuries.

Luke Norton was charged Friday 4 September and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He did not enter pleas to the three charges and was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, 2 October.