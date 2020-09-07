WATCH: Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Trains explains how more services are being added from today.

Rail passengers in our region have access to more services from Monday 7 September as East Midlands Railway (EMR) returns to a near-normal timetable.

A total of 76 more services have been added to the network to coincide with the new school and university terms and more people being urged to head back into the office.

According to EMR, 97% of its services are now up and running, with enhanced cleaning regimes in place and hand sanitiser available at the 15 most popular stations.

Will Rogers, EMR Managing Director explained:

From today we are running almost 100% of all our services. That's more seats to enable local economies to rebuild and enable customers and communities to come back with confidence. Will Rogers, EMR Managing Director

He also explained how more than 90% of commuters are wearing face coverings on services, while urging people to check online before travelling to ensure their journey is running as planned.