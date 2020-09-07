West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious two-car collision in Wakefield on Saturday 5 September.

Officers were called to Commonside Lane, Ackton at just before 10pm where a Fiat Punto and a Ford Fiesta were in collision close to Ackton fishing pond.

Police say the male driver of the Fiat Punto sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Three people in the Ford Fiesta were taken to hospital to be checked over.

Anyone who witnessed the collision of saw the cars beforehand are urged to contact police by calling 101.