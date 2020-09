Rescue teams are searching for a missing walker in the area between Gunnerside Gill and Tan Hill in the Yorkshire Dales.

RAF Leeming MRT joined the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team and police air support as part of an overnight search on Sunday 6 September.

Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team led an overnight search Credit: Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team

Posting to social media just before midnight on Sunday, Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team said the person remains missing.