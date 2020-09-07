A sixth form pupil at Birkdale School in Sheffield has tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes a week after pupils returned to schools in the city.

In a statement, the school's head teacher, Peter Harris, has reassured parents that sixth form pupils are in a bubble and only come into close contact with each other.

Consequently, pupils attending the sixth form at the school have been asked to remain at home for 14 days, with a full timetable of lessons being delivered to students remotely.

Peter Harris explained:

Our careful preparations for the safe reopening of school included measures for what would happen in this case, and these are being put in place, guided by and working closely with Public Health England. Peter Harris, Head teacher, Birkdale School

He added: