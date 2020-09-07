Woman fatally struck by lorry in Northallerton named as 85-year-old Pauline Thomas
West Yorkshire Police has named the woman who died in a collision in Northallerton on Friday 4 September, as Pauline Thomas from Crowood Avenue in Stokesley.
She died after being struck by a lorry on Brompton Road near Kwik Fit at around 12 noon.
The 84-year-old's family has released a photograph of Pauline along with the following statement:
Pauline’s family are devastated by her sudden and horrific death. They would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public who attended the scene and cared for Pauline, as well as those who supported family members, both at the scene and afterwards.