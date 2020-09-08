Man handed life sentence for killing 21-year-old student

A man who 'ambushed' his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her to death with a kitchen knife has been handed a life sentence.

Paul Crowther, 36, from Batley, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of university student Bethany Fields after being diagnosed with schizophrenia following her death.

Leeds Crown Court accepted the plea of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility following the submission of expert psychiatric reports.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC described Crowther as a "very dangerous man indeed" as he ordered him to be detained in hospital as part of his minimum sentence of 12 years.

Judge Bayliss said: "Bethany Fields did what she could to help him with his mental health issues but it all became too much for her to cope with and she ended their relationship."

Bethany Rae Fields Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The court heard that Miss Fields worked for an organisation that provided music therapy for people with disabilities and learning difficulties and was hosting an event at a pub in Huddersfield on September 12.

Judge Bayliss said: "It was there that you, Paul Crowther, ambushed her, attacked her with a knife and then repeatedly stabbed her.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: