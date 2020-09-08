Missing 80-year-old Yorkshire Dales walker reunited with family

A missing 80-year-old hiker has been reunited with his loved ones after he was found following a tireless three-day search.

The pensioner, described as a 'competent hiker', was found by a wildlife photographer earlier this morning (Tuesday September 8)

Harry has been reunited with his family Credit: MEN Media

Harry Harvey, 80, was reported missing in the Gunnerside area of Richmondshire, North Yorkshire, at around 1.30pm on Sunday September 6.

Mountain rescue teams, who based themselves at the Tan Hill Inn, worked through the night to search for Mr Harvey. 60 trained search and rescue volunteers along with seven search and rescue dog handlers, worked with local officers to conduct extensive searches of the area.

Rescue teams are searching between Gunnerside Gill and Tan Hill in the Yorkshire Dales Credit: Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team

Local residents and workers were asked to check sheds, barns and other outbuilding after Mr Harvey did not reach the pub to meet a friend as intended.

Those involved in the search include Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team, Teesdale & Weardale Mountain Rescue Team, North of Tyne Mountain Rescue, Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue, Cleveland Mountain Rescue, RAF Mountain Rescue and Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England.

Mountain rescue teams were involved in the search Credit: Yorkshire Live/MEN Media

North Yorkshire Police said this morning:

Harry Harvey has been found safe and well. He was found by a wildlife photographer who had seen our appeal and noticed Harry waving at her from the direction of Keld. North Yorkshire Police spokesperson

Inspector Mark Gee added: