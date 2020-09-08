Sheffield Hallam University has said it is "deeply saddened" to learn that a former student and staff member was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Birmingham on Sunday 6 September.

Jacob Billington, aged 23, had been working as an intern at Sheffield Hallam's library. He was out with school friends when he was stabbed in Irving Street. Another friend, also 23, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

In a statement, Sheffield Hallam University said:

Jacob was a 2018 Sheffield Hallam graduate and had joined the Library as a Graduate Intern, where his warmth and enthusiasm made him a greatly valued member of the team. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. We are providing support to those in our community who have been affected by this tragic incident. Sheffield Hallam University statement

A 27-year-old man from the Selly Oak area of Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. Three other people, two men and a woman, were arrested from the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Jacob Billington was stabbed in Irving Street in Birmingham Credit: PA Images

Jacob’s family have spoken of their loss. In a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police, they said:

Jacob was the light of our life and we have been devastated by his loss. He was a funny, caring and wonderful person who was loved by every single person he met. He lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour and the loss of such a special person will be felt by all who knew him for years to come. We ask that our privacy is respected during this difficult time. Family statement

Another man, aged 30 stabbed in Livery Street and a 22-year-old woman, attacked in Hurst Street, remain critically injured in hospital. Four others, three men and a woman were also injured.