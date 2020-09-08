West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after two men were stabbed in Leeds in an incident which is being treated as attempted murder.

Officers were called to Oxton Way, Burmantofts, at 5.11pm on Monday 7 September where they found a 24-year-old man with serious stab wounds. A 19-year-old man with stab wounds was also found nearby.

Both men have been treated in hospital for their injuries which are serious but not considered to be life-threatening. They have been placed under arrest in hospital on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police also arrested nine males, aged between 15 and 20, on suspicion of attempted murder, after locating them nearby.

Police remain at the scene, with forensic examination and specialist searches being carried around Oxton Way and Haslewood Drive.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said:

Both men have received very serious stab wounds and we are treating this incident as attempted murder. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it or who has any information that could assist the investigation. Detective Inspector James Entwistle, West Yorkshire Police

He added:

We recognise that a serious incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols and other proactive work in the area to reassure people. Detective Inspector James Entwistle, West Yorkshire Police

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling 101.