Appeal to help find missing 13-year-old from Dewsbury
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about Cameron Addison, who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.
Cameron, who is 13 and also goes by the name of Cameron Nelson, was last seen at his home in Dewsbury about 12pm on Sunday, 6 September.
He is described as being about five feet five inches tall and of medium build.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Huddersfield on 101, or use the options on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting the reference 1860.