A man from Bradford has been jailed for the manslaughter of 38-year-old Paul McTasney.

At Bradford Crown Court today, (Wednesday 9 September), Sean Holt, of Vivien Road, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to causing the death of Paul McTasney.

Paul sustained a serious head injury in an incident which occurred in Vivien Road, Allerton in the early hours of 9 May this year, and died in hospital hours later.

The court heard how 31-year-old Holt attacked the victim after an argument. The Judge said he accepted that Holt had been trying to teach his victim ‘a lesson’ and the sentence reflected his culpability.

Holt remained at the scene and put Paul McTasney in the recovery position.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said:

This was a tragic case for everyone involved and our sympathies remain with the family of Paul McTasney at this time. Paul died after a simple falling out that led to violence, and Holt now has some time in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions. Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, West Yorkshire Police

She added, “I hope this serves as a reminder to everyone of what can happen when violence is used to settle disputes and would urge people to walk away from tense situations.”