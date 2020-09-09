A man from Hull has been jailed for five years and three months for intending to commit serious child sex offences in the Selby area.

Simon Leonard Mewse, aged 36, from Kirk Ella was sentenced at York Crown Court on Wednesday 9 September after pleading guilty to offences of arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, distributing an indecent image of a child and possession of a Class B drug.

Mewse was handed an extended two-year period on licence, was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Police say he was arrested on 10 July this year after he travelled to Skipwith in North Yorkshire, intending to meet an eight-year-old girl to sexually abuse.

Mewse was charged with the offences the same day and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing due to his risk of offending.

Detective Sergeant Steve Alderson, of the Online Abuse and Exploitation Team, said:

Thanks to the excellent work conducted by our regional online police colleagues, we were able to arrest Simon Mewse before he had the opportunity to cause serious sexual and psychological harm to a child. The investigation team welcomes the custodial sentence and the necessary robust conditions imposed by the Judge. Detective Sergeant Steve Alderson, North Yorkshire Police

He added: “Mewse is now facing up to the consequences of his intended sexual offending and, as a result of the joint work in this investigation, a predatory individual has been taken off the streets and two children have been made subject to multi-agency safeguarding procedures to ensure their safety.”

To report child abuse, call police on 101.

Further support options are available below: