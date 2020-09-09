Man charged with attempted murder following death of woman in Sheffield

A man has been charged with attempted murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.

At around 4am on Sunday 6 September, police were called to an address in School Lane, Greenhill, following reports a woman had been assaulted.

The woman was found with critical injuries and was taken to hospital. She died on Tuesday 8 September.

David Bestwick, 60, of Chesterfield Road, Sheffield was charged on Monday 7 September.Bestwick has been remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 10 September.