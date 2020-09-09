Rugby League Museum in Huddersfield set to get underway at George Hotel

Work to create a National Rugby League Museum in Huddersfield is set to get underway, as Kirklees Council has now officially taken ownership of the town's iconic George Hotel.

On 16 June 2020, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet approved a deal to purchase the George Hotel which is famous for being the birthplace of rugby league in 1895.

The deal has now been completed, with the keys handed over to the council.

When Kirklees Council launched its Huddersfield Blueprint vision in June 2019 it included plans to bring the building, which was built between 1849 and 1851, back into use having been closed since January 2013.

On 24 June 2020 Rugby League Cares announced that Kirklees Council’s bid to create a National Rugby League Museum in the Grade II*-listed George Hotel in Huddersfield was successful.

The council will be working closely with Rugby League Cares to create the museum.

Kirklees Council has secured £1.4million in funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to carry out the first phase of renovation works and other funding bids have also been submitted to help fund the project.

A number of options are also being explored for the use of the rest of the building, including a hotel, a restaurant or office space.

Rugby League stars Greg Austin (left) and Ian Thomas in 1995 with the new Royal Mail stamps that celebrate the centenary of the sport.

The George Hotel will be part of a revitalised St George’s Square which will include a revamped train station, an improved public space and more key heritage buildings being brought back into use.

Kirklees is also one of the hosts of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

The tournament begins in October 2021, with the Men’s Quarter Final being played at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

It’s a massive moment for the town, our regeneration plans and for rugby league. The National Rugby League Museum will be a real centre-piece for our Huddersfield Blueprint regeneration plans and will draw people into the town from far and wide. This building is where it all began for rugby league and it’s something we have to celebrate and hold on to. Councillor Peter McBride, Cabinet Member for Regeneration at Kirklees Council

Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet member for Greener Kirklees, said: “This is a really exciting step forward and I can’t wait to see the George Hotel open its doors once again after being closed for far too long.

“Our Huddersfield Blueprint vision will transform the town centre and the George Hotel, with its importance and significance, had to be a part key of this.

“Work will now begin to create a National Rugby League Museum in the building; something I’m sure local people and rugby league fans alike can’t wait to visit."