A West Yorkshire Police officer is being investigated over his arrest of a man in Halifax.

He is subject to a criminal and gross misconduct investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over an arrest he made in Halifax on 16 August.

Footage of the arrest in Spring Hill Lane was shared on social media at the time, showing a man being restrained on the ground by officers.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: