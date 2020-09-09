West Yorkshire Police officer faces criminal investigation over Halifax arrest
A West Yorkshire Police officer is being investigated over his arrest of a man in Halifax.
He is subject to a criminal and gross misconduct investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over an arrest he made in Halifax on 16 August.
Footage of the arrest in Spring Hill Lane was shared on social media at the time, showing a man being restrained on the ground by officers.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said:
Having examined a range of evidence including body worn video and initial accounts from the officers involved in the restraint, we have taken the decision that this is now a criminal investigation. A criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.