And Keighley-born Captain Sir Tom Moore has returned to Yorkshire today (Thursday 10 September).

The World War II veteran has been overseeing a junior soldiers' passing out parade at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

He has recently been made Honorary Colonel of the military training base and acted as the Chief Inspecting Officer at the graduation parade.

Captain Sir Tom Moore visited the Army Foundation College in Harrogate Credit: PA Images

Earlier this year, the 100-year-old was knighted by the Queen for his outstanding fundraising achievements, raising almost £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

