Dash-cam footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows a dangerous driver overtaking a lorry in Keighley and continuing on the wrong side of the road.

Driver continues on the wrong side of the road Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The footage was submitted to the Safer Roads Submissions portal back in July. Officers who reviewed it were then able to contact the driver of the lorry and get another angle of the incident

...... and view from the lorry Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The motorist, who's from Keighley, has been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, ordered to pay £119 in costs and to do 200 hours of community service.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of careless driving can submit it through the police website.