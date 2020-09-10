Dream becomes a reality for Harrogate Town's stalwart president

This weekend Harrogate Town play their first ever match in the Football League, 106 years after they were founded.

The team won promotion after winning the 2019–20 National League play-offs - celebrated with a victory parade through the centre of Harrogate.

Victory parade Credit: ITV Yorkshire

And for one man in particular it will be a very special day. President George Dunnington has dedicated most of his life to the club, having first walked through the doors at their Wetherby Road ground more than 60 years ago.

He's been taking a trip down memory lane with our sports reporter Chris Dawkes