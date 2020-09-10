A giant portrait of Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa is being painted onto the side of a building in Headingley in Leeds.

The artist behind the mural, Manchester-based, Tankpetrol, began the creation at the beginning of the week.

The mural is being painted by Tankpetrol Credit: @dave_mellor_

Earlier this year, a street in the city was temporarily named after the Argentinian manager, to mark the club's return to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa Way was the name given to one of the routes into the Trinity Leeds centre complex.

Read more: