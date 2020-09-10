WATCH: Chairman of Lincoln United FC, Lee Griffin says the club was hopeful to make it through to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Lincoln United FC has been forced to withdraw from the FA Cup following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the men's senior team.

It means the club's upcoming fixture against West Bridgeford FC on Saturday 12 September will no longer go ahead.

Eight players tested positive for Covid-19. The club has confirmed there have been no other confirmed cases.

Lincoln United has released the following statement in which it says it is working with Public and Environmental health to ensure the virus is contained.

We have been working closely with Public and Environmental Health in order to ensure the club follows guidelines to contain the spread of the virus, prioritise health and ensure our facilities are safe to use. Lincoln United FC statement

The statement continues:

"We had hoped that our FA Cup fixture against West Bridgford FC could go ahead this Saturday, however working with Environmental Health the decision was made that, due to the number of positive tests within our senior men's section, we are considered a "Covid-19 Outbreak" and therefore we are unable to fulfil the fixture.

"Due to the nature of the FA Cup, the game is unable to be postponed, meaning the men's first team are out of this season's competition.

"The club can confirm there have been no further confirmed Covid-19 cases at the club since the initial outbreak of 8 players, and stress the decision to not play in this Saturday's fixture, is following the advice from Public and Environmental Health, and not due to any further positive tests within the club."