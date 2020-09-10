Maria Howarth named by police as victim of fatal assault in Sheffield

Police have named the woman who died following an assault at a property in Sheffield earlier this week as Maria Howarth.

Officers were called to a property in School Lane, Greenhill at around 4am on Sunday 6 September to reports a woman had been assaulted.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remained in critical condition before she died two days later on Tuesday 8 September.

A post mortem examination concluded Maria did not die as a result of natural causes.

David Bestwick, aged 60, Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield has been charged with attempted murder and is remanded in custody, to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 10 September.

Officers continue to carry out enquiries to establish what happened and anyone with information is being urged to contact police by calling 101.