Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak with in connection with two armed robberies in the city centre last month.

Police say on the 22 August at around 5.30am, it is reported a man was approached on Egerton Street by two men carrying a hatchet, demanding for him to hand over his wallet. The victim refused and was punched in the face. He then fled the scene and reported the incident to officers out on patrol.

During a second incident a short time later, it is reported another victim was approached at 6am on Norfolk Street by two men who tried to steal his watch. The victim was able to get away and the offenders fled towards Arundel Gate.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on 1 September on suspicion of robbery in connection to these incidents. He has been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing, but officers are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man in the footage to get in touch by calling 101.