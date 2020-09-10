Watch Jonathan Brown's report.

New research suggests more than half of LGBT people in Yorkshire, who have religious or culturally conservative parents, don't feel able to open up about their sexuality.

The research from the Naz and Matt Foundation also found almost two thirds of those have struggled with depression or suicidal thoughts because of a lack of acceptance.

Andy Train, an LGBT campaigner in Hull, was brought up in a Christian family. He was married with a newborn daughter when he came out as gay at the age of 32.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, he said:

I just felt like I was the only person in the world that felt like this. The choices were, if I don't do anything about this, I'm probably going to die. Andy Train, Chair, Hull & East Riding LGBT Forum

He added: "What was being preached was negative, as far as difference was concerned. The natural thing is, relationship, get married, have a family, so that's what I did."

Kulbir, who grew up in a Sikh Punjabi family in Bradford, has had a similar experience, he explained:

I was so scared about people finding out I was gay. I remember the anxiety being an issue, that I couldn't live this life where it wasn't on my terms, doing things that I was doing for my culture and my parents. Kulbir

The research from the Naz and Matt Foundation coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day which aims to bring organisations and communities together to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

To mark the day, the charity Samaritans has released new guidelines for internet platforms on how to safely manage self-harm and suicide content.

The charity has also shared advice on things you can do to help prevent suicide, including knowing how to talk about suicide safely online, watching out for signs of distress in other people and encouraging others to talk about their feelings.

