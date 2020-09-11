A man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated abuse toward a shop worker and biting and spitting at police officers after claiming he had Covid-19.

Police were called to a store on Railway Road in Harrogate between 5pm and 5.20pm on Thursday 10 September to reports the 32-year-old man was being abusive and threatening towards customers and staff at the shop.

The man allegedly resisted arrest after saying he had coronavirus. The officers reported that they had been spat at and one received a bite to a hand which required medical treatment.

The man remains in police custody for questioning while police enquiries continue.

Police are urging witnesses to the incident to get in touch by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.