As the government enforces a new "rule of six" from Monday, here is a guide on the latest coronavirus restrictions and how they affect areas across our region.

'Rule of six'

From Monday 14 September, gatherings of more than six people will be illegal. These rules apply in any setting either indoors, outdoors, at home or at a pub.

Venues like gyms, places of worship and restaurants that are Covid-secure will be permitted to hold more than six people.

Work and education environments, such as schools and colleges, are not affected by these new rules.

Local restrictions in West Yorkshire

A ban social gatherings in homes and gardens in parts of West Yorkshire remains in place. This includes urban areas of Bradford, Dewsbury and Batley in Kirklees and some parts of Calderdale.

Bradford wards which are still subject to local restrictions:

Bolton and Undercliffe, Bowling and Barkerend, Bradford Moor, City, Clayton and Fairweather Green, Eccleshill, Great Horton, Heaton, Idle and Thackley, Keighley Central, Keighley East, Keighley West, Little Horton, Manningham, Queensbury, Royds, Thornton and Allerton, Toller, Tong, Wibsey, and Wyke

Click here to check your postcode via Bradford Council's website.

Kirklees wards which are still subject to local restrictions:

Batley East, Batley West, Dewsbury East, Dewsbury South, Dewsbury West

Click here to check your postcode via Kirklees Council's website.

Calderdale wards which are still subject to local restrictions:

Illingworth and Mixenden, Northowram and shelf, Ovenden, Park, Skircoat, Sowerby Bridge, Town, Warley

Click here to check your postcode via Calderdale Council's website.

What are the government's local restrictions?

Must not have visitors from or visit other households in your home or garden (other than those in your support bubble)

Must not socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues

Must not visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances

For a full list of local restrictions, visit the government website.

From Tuesday 8 September people living across the Bradford district were given access to more facilities as some lockdown restrictions eased.

Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Swimming pools, indoor gyms, dance studios and other indoor sports facilities reopened alongside casinos, skating rinks and indoor play areas.

Beauticians across West Yorkshire are also now permitted to carry out more face treatments.

What's happening in Leeds?

Leeds remains on Public Health England's watch list of areas of concern, following an increase in cases over previous weeks.

Leeds was added to the government's watch list last week

Young people living in the city have been urged by Leeds City Council Leader, Cllr Judith Blake, to think about their actions as the virus showed an increase in cases for 18 to 34 year olds.

Areas of concern, like Leeds, are those at the lowest end of PHE's watchlist, but extra precautions are likely because they display some of the highest rates of new infection in the country.