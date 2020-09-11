Organisers of the annual German Christmas Market in Leeds have confirmed the event will not take place this year due to the ongoing uncertainty around coronavirus.

The decision has been made by Leeds City Council’s partners at Frankfurt City Council.

The event was scheduled to take place in the city's Millennium Square between 7 November and 19 December.

Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council’s director of festivals and events, said:

After bringing the first German Christmas market to Leeds many years ago, we have worked with Leeds City Council, the stallholders and other partners to make it the popular event that it is today. Because of its importance to the public, traders and local economy, the arguments as to whether the Christmas Market should go ahead were considered very carefully. Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council’s director of festivals and events

He added; "However, the health and safety of visitors have to be the top priority.

“Christmas markets are very much a place for socialising in a warm and cosy atmosphere, with Millennium Square the perfect setting for this. This fundamental part of the Leeds Christmas Market’s identity cannot be achieved in a global pandemic."

The market is held annually in the city Credit: ITV

The council says it is now working with local partners to find alternative ways to celebrate the festive season safely in the city, in line with social distancing and the latest government guidance around events.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council said:

Whilst we know people will be similarly disappointed, we fully understand that the safety of the public, traders and the city as a whole has to come first while we are still fighting this pandemic. Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council

She added; “Rest assured though, we will still be celebrating Christmas in Leeds and we’ll be exploring some new and different ways for people to be able to do that safely and responsibly this festive season.”