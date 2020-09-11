Government's DWP office in Leeds breaches Covid-19 regulations

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed that a Government office in Leeds has breached coronavirus regulations.

It comes after a health and safety inspection at the end of August found the office failed to enforce social distancing. The Department of Work and Pensions at Quarry Hill has been served with a contravention letter.

A HSE spokesperson said:

We received a workplace concern and this has been processed in line with our concerns handling procedure. Following a site visit, a letter (Notification of Contravention) was sent to DWP. HSE spokesperson

Problems highlighted during the inspection include staff congregating around desks, and walkways and stairwells being designated for two-way travel despite being too narrow. Some communal areas had not been cordoned off, and walkways were passing too closely to usable desks.

A spokesperson for DWP says the organisation has taken "urgent action" to rectify the issues identified: