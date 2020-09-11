Leeds listed as needing 'enhanced support' as coronavirus cases rise

People in Leeds have been asked to do everything they can to help after today’s government announcement that the city will not be subject to further COVID-19 restrictions and will instead receive enhanced support towards managing the rise in infection rates.

This means that Leeds will move up one stage from being placed on the government watchlist last week as an area of concern, as the seven-day rate now stands 66 per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 6%.

Enhanced support status means that Leeds City Council and its partners will work with government on ways to bring down rates of infection, with extra national support and resources.

People in Leeds aren’t facing further restrictions this week but this continued rise in rates is still of great concern. I’d like to thank everyone who is taking this very worrying situation seriously, and we must remain vigilant. We really need everyone to pull together to help us get these rates down and stem the tide. Councillor Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council

Victoria Eaton, Director of Public Health for Leeds, added: “I would ask everyone to remind themselves about the safety guidelines on social distancing, handwashing and meeting other people and consider whether they’re still observing them as they’re going about their daily lives."

Sheffield has been added as an area of concern but has had no additional restrictions placed upon it.

The restrictions on parts of Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale remain in place.

The Department for Health and Social Care will review these measures every week, with an update usually published each Friday.