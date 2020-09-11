Leeds Rhinos stand down seven players ahead of clash with Huddersfield Giants

Rugby club Leeds Rhinos have stood down seven players ahead of tonight’s Betfred Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium, kick off 8.15pm (11 September).

One member of the squad is awaiting the results of an antigen test after a family member displayed Covid-19 symptoms.

As a part of the track and trace protocol, six additional members of the squad who had been in close contact with the player earlier this week did not train on Thursday and have been stood down for tonight’s game as a pre-caution.

The entire squad and backroom team were tested on Tuesday afternoon and all tests produced negative results, including the player who is now awaiting his test result. The team did not train on Wednesday.

Tonight’s game will go ahead as planned with Brett Ferres, Adam Cuthbertson and Alex Sutcliffe drafted into the squad. Ferres will wear the squad number 40.