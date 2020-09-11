A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a house fire in Hull in the early hours of Friday 11 September.

Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident on Ribycourt at just after 1am.

The man sustained serious injuries during the fire and is now receiving treatment for smoke inhalation in hospital.

The cause of the fire is unexplained at this stage and officers are working with fire scene investigators to confirm the full circumstances of the incident.

Humberside Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101.