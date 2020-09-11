The RNLI is extending its lifeguard service on Bridlington South Beach on the east coast.

Lifeguards will be on daily duty on the beach until 27 September as the RNLI expects more visitors to the coast than normal at this time of year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the RNLI is urging coastal visitors to other areas to take extra care as patrols on a number of other beaches in Yorkshire have come to the end with the school autumn term underway.

If intending to swim in the water people are encouraged to head to a lifeguarded beach, but to maintain social distancing and if that’s not possible, consider spending their day elsewhere.

Gareth Morrison, RNLI Head of Water Safety, said; "We know many people are still on furlough and not holidaying abroad, so it's likely more people than usual will be visiting the UK coast this September."

If you’re visiting the beach, take note of the safety signage at the entrance, go with a friend or tell someone on the shore where you’re going, and always be aware of the conditions and your own capabilities in the water. People walking on the coast should check the weather forecast and tide times before setting out and carry a means of communication. Gareth Morrison, RNLI

During the pandemic, RNLI lifeguards have adapted to new protocols this season to protect themselves and the public from the virus. This has included wearing PPE, enhanced cleaning of equipment and maintaining a 2 metre distance from others while carrying out their role.

Councillor Shaun Horton, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's portfolio holder for coastalregeneration and tourism, said:

I am delighted that we have been able to work with the RNLI to ensure that Bridlington South will have a lifeguard service through until 27 September, This is a vital service, especially as we are seeing more and more people staying in the local area this year, and it is very pleasing that people will be able to visit these beaches with even greater confidence. Cllr Shaun Horton, East Riding of Yorkshire Council

The RNLI has provided the following safety advice for those planning to visit to a beach or the coast:

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water

Don’t allow your family to swim alone

Don’t use inflatables

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float

In an emergency dial 999, and ask for the Coastguard

